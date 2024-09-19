Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Dylan O’Brien Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

For its final original episode of the week, NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” welcomes three celebrity interview guests.

One interview features two of those guests, as New York Knicks teammates and podcast co-hosts Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson join host Seth Meyers for an interview.

Later, actor Dylan O’Brien appears for an interview on the broadcast.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will hit the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT. Prior to the official broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.