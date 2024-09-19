in Featured

Twenty One Pilots Perform On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Another major modern rock band takes the stage on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2024 -- Pictured: Musical guest Twenty One Pilots performs on Thursday, September 19, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Update: twenty one pilots performed “Routines In The Night” on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A video of the performance and photos from the taping follow:

Two days after featuring Linkin Park, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features another superstar modern rock band.

Indeed, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun bring twenty one pilots to Rockefeller Center for Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The duo delivers the show-closing musical performance.

Earlier in the episode, Jimmy welcomes Demi Lovato and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Both participate in interviews; Lovato also plays the “Face It Challenge.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

