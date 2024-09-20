in TV News

Miranda Lambert Appears, Performs On September 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Miranda duets alongside host Kelly Clarkson.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- BP002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” begins its new season this coming week, and the second episode features Miranda Lambert.

Airing on September 24, the broadcast finds Lambert and Clarkson joining forces for a “Kellyoke Duet” of the former’s “No Man’s Land.” Lambert also takes part in a new edition of the show’s popular “Songs & Stories” feature.

Filmed in advance, the eagerly anticipated episode also features new “Good Neighbor” segments.

The episode will air during the day on September 24; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos of Miranda Lambert’s appearance.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — BP002 — Pictured: Miranda Lambert — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — BP002 — Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — BP002 — Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — BP002 — Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — BP002 — Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — BP002 — Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — BP002 — Pictured: (l-r) Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Miranda Lambertthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Dylan O’Brien Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LE SSERAFIM’s Unforgettable September Included Special Make-A-Wish Moment At Empire State Building