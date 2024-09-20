Miranda Lambert Appears, Performs On September 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” begins its new season this coming week, and the second episode features Miranda Lambert.

Airing on September 24, the broadcast finds Lambert and Clarkson joining forces for a “Kellyoke Duet” of the former’s “No Man’s Land.” Lambert also takes part in a new edition of the show’s popular “Songs & Stories” feature.

Filmed in advance, the eagerly anticipated episode also features new “Good Neighbor” segments.

The episode will air during the day on September 24; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos of Miranda Lambert’s appearance.