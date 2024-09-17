First Look: Linkin Park Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2022 -- Pictured: Musical guest Linkin park performs on Tuesday September 17, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In one of the most eagerly anticipated late-night performances of the year, Linkin Park takes the stage on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Featuring new members in Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, the band performs as its new single “The Emptiness Machine” posts monster worldwide Spotify numbers.
Prior to the performance, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda joins Jimmy Fallon for an interview.
Colin Farrell and Lily Collins also chat with Jimmy on the episode, which was filmed in advance and will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos of the Linkin Park visit follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2022 — Pictured: Musical guest Linkin park performs on Tuesday September 17, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2022 — Pictured: Musical guest Linkin park performs on Tuesday September 17, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2022 — Pictured: Musical guest Linkin park performs on Tuesday September 17, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2022 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician & songwriter Mike Shinoda during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday September 17, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon linkin park mike shinoda nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…