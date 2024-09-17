First Look: Linkin Park Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

In one of the most eagerly anticipated late-night performances of the year, Linkin Park takes the stage on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Featuring new members in Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, the band performs as its new single “The Emptiness Machine” posts monster worldwide Spotify numbers.

Prior to the performance, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda joins Jimmy Fallon for an interview.

Colin Farrell and Lily Collins also chat with Jimmy on the episode, which was filmed in advance and will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos of the Linkin Park visit follow: