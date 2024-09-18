in TV News

Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan Confirmed As “Saturday Night Live” Musical Guests

NBC announced the season’s first five lineups.

SNL Lineups for the start of the 2024-25 season

In one of its biggest lineup announcements ever, NBC confirmed hosts and musical guests for the first five “Saturday Night Live” episodes of the new season.

The iconic variety show returns on September 28, with Jean Smart hosting and Jelly Roll taking the stage as musical guest. Both are making their debuts in those respective roles.

The October 5 episode will feature second-time host Nate Bargatze and eighth-time musical guest Coldplay. Ariana Grande and Steve Nicks will be the respective host and musical guest on October 12, each filling that role for the second time.

The next two episode will air on October 19 (with fourth-time host Michael Keaton and fourth-time musical guest Billie Eilish) and November 2 (with sixth-time host John Mulaney and debut musical guest Chappell Roan).

