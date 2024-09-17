The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” Also Earns Most Added Honors At Pop, Rhythmic Radio

After topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board Monday, The Weeknd’s new “Dancing In The Flames” earned the most added distinction at two more formats Tuesday.

“Dancing” tops the add board for both pop and rhythmic radio, courtesy of 134 opening week adds at the former and 55 opening week adds at the latter.

— Picked up by 121 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” ranks as a strong second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Halsey’s “Ego” follows in third with 36 pickups, ahead of Charli XCX’s “Apple” (#4, 25 adds), and Audriix’s “I Do” (#5, 23 adds).

Other top-ranking pop options this week included Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” (#6, 14 adds), Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” (#7, 13 adds), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem’ (#8, 12 adds), Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” (#9, 10 adds), and Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” (#10, 9 adds).

— Lola Brooke’s “No One Else (featuring Jeremih)” earns second place at rhythmic radio, thanks to its 41 pickups.

Fat Joe, Anitta & DJ Khaled’s “Paradise” earns third with 30 pickups, while Chris Brown’s “Residuals” (#4, 17 adds), and Paris Hilton’s “BBA (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” (#5, 13 adds) close out the Top 5.

Other top-ranking rhythmic options this week included Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” (#6, 10 adds), Tina (HoodCelebrityy)’s “Lover Man” (#7, 9 adds), 310babii’s “Rock Your Hips” (featuring Saweetie)” (#8t, 7 adds), Bossman Dlow’s “Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” (#8t, 7 adds), and Real Boston Richey’s “Help Me” (#8t, 7 adds).