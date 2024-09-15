in Music News

Benson Boone’s “Slow It Down” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It” Top 15

“Slow It Down” and “Miles On It” reach new chart checkpoints.

Benson Boone by Dennis Leupold, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

As his “Beautiful Things” remains inside the Top 10, Benson Boone’s “Slow It Down” enters that region of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, “Slow It Down” earns #10 on this week’s listing. The song received 8,233 spins during the September 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,034.

The aforementioned “Beautiful Things,” a former #1, holds at #8 this week.

— Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It” also makes a big move, rising one place to #15. The country-pop single received 6,565 pop spins during the tracking period, reflecting a gain of 154.

