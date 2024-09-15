in TV News

Ilona Maher Walks Red Carpet At Sunday’s Emmy Awards Ceremony

The Emmys are almost underway.

76TH EMMY AWARDS - The 76th Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles and will be available for streaming on Hulu. (Disney/Stewart Cook) ILONA MAHER

Ilona Maher, a breakout star from the US Olympic women’s rugby sevens team, is in attendance at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The athlete, who commences a run on “Dancing With The Stars” this coming week, walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting Sunday’s show, which honors the year’s best in television. The show starts at 8PM ET, and ABC will be handling broadcasting duties.

Ahead of the event, the network shared photos from Maher’s arrival.

