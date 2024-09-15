Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Meghan Trainor Top 25, The Weeknd, Coldplay Top 30

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, securing a Top 20 position. Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” concurrently makes the Top 25, while The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” and Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” go Top 30.

— “Taste,” which received 5,131 spins during the September 8-14 tracking period (+1,507), jumps five places to #19.

Up one place, “Whoops” earns #25 with 2,504 spins (+165).

Despite not arriving until late in the tracking period, “Dancing In The Flames” earns #29 with 1,743 plays.

Played 1,740 times (+420), “We Pray” ascends two levels to #30.