Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Meghan Trainor Top 25, The Weeknd, Coldplay Top 30

“Taste,” “Whoops,” “Dancing In The Flames,” and “We Pray” rise on the pop chart.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, securing a Top 20 position. Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” concurrently makes the Top 25, while The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” and Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” go Top 30.

— “Taste,” which received 5,131 spins during the September 8-14 tracking period (+1,507), jumps five places to #19.

Up one place, “Whoops” earns #25 with 2,504 spins (+165).

Despite not arriving until late in the tracking period, “Dancing In The Flames” earns #29 with 1,743 plays.

Played 1,740 times (+420), “We Pray” ascends two levels to #30.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

