Special Look: Shawn Mendes Arrives Backstage Prior To MTV VMAs Performance

Shawn Mendes will be taking the stage Wednesday night.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Shawn Mendes attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

His latest music is already resonating with music fans, and Shawn Mendes will have a chance to make an even wider connection Wednesday night. The singer-songwriter is playing the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ahead of the performance, Shawn made his presence felt in the backstage area. The artist looked ready to perform in his black-on-black look, surely anticipating the performance as much as his fans are.

Mendes is part of a lineup that includes major names like Eminem, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. Photos of his backstage appearance follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

