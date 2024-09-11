Special Look: Shawn Mendes Arrives Backstage Prior To MTV VMAs Performance

His latest music is already resonating with music fans, and Shawn Mendes will have a chance to make an even wider connection Wednesday night. The singer-songwriter is playing the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ahead of the performance, Shawn made his presence felt in the backstage area. The artist looked ready to perform in his black-on-black look, surely anticipating the performance as much as his fans are.

Mendes is part of a lineup that includes major names like Eminem, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. Photos of his backstage appearance follow: