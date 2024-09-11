in TV News

Backstage Look: Camila Cabello Spotted Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Camila is part of the compelling performer lineup.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Camila Cabello attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Camila Cabello has a long history of electric television performances, and she will look to add to that list Wednesday night. The artist will take the stage as part of the annual MTV Video Music Awards.

Prior to taking the stage, Camila made her presence felt on both the red carpet and the backstage area. MTV shared publicity photos capturing the occasion.

Camila is part of a star-studded performer lineup for tonight’s show, which starts at 8PM ET and takes place at the UBS Arena. Megan Thee Stallion will be hosting the festivities.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

