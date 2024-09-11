Backstage Look: Camila Cabello Spotted Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Camila Cabello has a long history of electric television performances, and she will look to add to that list Wednesday night. The artist will take the stage as part of the annual MTV Video Music Awards.

Prior to taking the stage, Camila made her presence felt on both the red carpet and the backstage area. MTV shared publicity photos capturing the occasion.

Camila is part of a star-studded performer lineup for tonight’s show, which starts at 8PM ET and takes place at the UBS Arena. Megan Thee Stallion will be hosting the festivities.