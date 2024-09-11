MTV Video Music Awards: Addison Rae Spotted Backstage Ahead Of Wednesday’s Show

Social media sensation and musical artist Addison Rae, who is enjoying a big chart moment with her buzzy “Diet Pepsi,” will be presenting at Wednesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

After making a mark on the red carpet with her memorable bikini look, Addison headed backstage to pose for more photos. She looks gleeful in the shots, aligning with the aura of excitement and enthusiasm building for Wednesday’s pop-centric show.

Featuring performances by some of the biggest names in music and Megan Thee Stallion as host, the annual MTV awards show airs at 8PM ET.