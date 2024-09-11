Le Sserafim Takes In MTV Video Music Awards, Poses In New Backstage Shots (Special Look)

On the heels of earning #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart with “Crazy,” Le Sserafim enjoyed a major moment at the VMAs. The group took the stage as the night’s pre-show performer, following in the footsteps of some truly spectacular performers.

The members also enjoyed the overall show as spectators, spending time on the red carpet and in the backstage area. The quintet all looked great, providing onlookers a glimpse at one of music’s most exciting group acts.

MTV, which is broadcasting this year’s show, shared photos from the backstage area.