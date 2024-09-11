in TV News

Le Sserafim Takes In MTV Video Music Awards, Poses In New Backstage Shots (Special Look)

The group took the pre-show stage Wednesday.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Sakura Miyawaki, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Huh Yun-jin and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

On the heels of earning #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart with “Crazy,” Le Sserafim enjoyed a major moment at the VMAs. The group took the stage as the night’s pre-show performer, following in the footsteps of some truly spectacular performers.

The members also enjoyed the overall show as spectators, spending time on the red carpet and in the backstage area. The quintet all looked great, providing onlookers a glimpse at one of music’s most exciting group acts.

MTV, which is broadcasting this year’s show, shared photos from the backstage area.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Sakura Miyawaki, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Huh Yun-jin and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Sakura Miyawaki, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Huh Yun-jin and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Le Sserafimmtvvmas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chappell Roan Delivers Memorable VMAs Moment With “Good Luck, Babe!” Performance, Sasha Colby Provided Intro

Jayson Tatum Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)