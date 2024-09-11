Chappell Roan Delivers Memorable VMAs Moment With “Good Luck, Babe!” Performance, Sasha Colby Provided Intro

Powerhouse performances have played a big role in thrusting Chappell Roan into superstardom. As a result, there was tremendous anticipation for her MTV Video Music Awards performance.

She more than lived up to the hype, delivering a visual compelling, charismatic, engaging rendition of her radio breakthrough “Good Luck, Babe!”

Even on a night with so many visually driven, choreography-heavy pop performances, Chappell’s effort ranked as a standout.

The performance was introduced by Sasha Colby, whose “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen” quote fueled Chappell’s “your favorite artist’s favorite artist” mantra.

Photos follow, courtesy of the MTV press team: