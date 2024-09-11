in TV News

Chappell Roan Delivers Memorable VMAs Moment With “Good Luck, Babe!” Performance, Sasha Colby Provided Intro

She was utterly electric at Wednesday’s show.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Powerhouse performances have played a big role in thrusting Chappell Roan into superstardom. As a result, there was tremendous anticipation for her MTV Video Music Awards performance.

She more than lived up to the hype, delivering a visual compelling, charismatic, engaging rendition of her radio breakthrough “Good Luck, Babe!”

Even on a night with so many visually driven, choreography-heavy pop performances, Chappell’s effort ranked as a standout.

The performance was introduced by Sasha Colby, whose “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen” quote fueled Chappell’s “your favorite artist’s favorite artist” mantra.

Photos follow, courtesy of the MTV press team:

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Chappell roangood luck babemtvvmas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Backstage Look: Camila Cabello Spotted Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Le Sserafim Takes In MTV Video Music Awards, Poses In New Backstage Shots (Special Look)