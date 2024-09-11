Chappell Roan Delivers Memorable VMAs Moment With “Good Luck, Babe!” Performance, Sasha Colby Provided Intro

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Chappell Roan performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Powerhouse performances have played a big role in thrusting Chappell Roan into superstardom. As a result, there was tremendous anticipation for her MTV Video Music Awards performance.
She more than lived up to the hype, delivering a visual compelling, charismatic, engaging rendition of her radio breakthrough “Good Luck, Babe!”
Even on a night with so many visually driven, choreography-heavy pop performances, Chappell’s effort ranked as a standout.
The performance was introduced by Sasha Colby, whose “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen” quote fueled Chappell’s “your favorite artist’s favorite artist” mantra.
