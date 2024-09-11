Jayson Tatum Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Jayson Tatum during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a reigning NBA Champion and Olympic Champion.
Jayson Tatum, who won the former with the Boston Celtics and the latter with Team USA, drops by for a chat on the episode. He also makes an appearance during the monologue.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features an appearance by Kathryn Hahn. The show closes with stand-up comedy from Nore Davis.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow:
