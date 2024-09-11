in TV News

Jayson Tatum Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The Boston Celtic appears on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Jayson Tatum during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a reigning NBA Champion and Olympic Champion.

Jayson Tatum, who won the former with the Boston Celtics and the latter with Team USA, drops by for a chat on the episode. He also makes an appearance during the monologue.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” also features an appearance by Kathryn Hahn. The show closes with stand-up comedy from Nore Davis.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2019 — Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Jayson Tatum with host Jimmy Fallon during a monologue walk-on on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2019 — Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Jayson Tatum during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jayson tatumjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Le Sserafim Takes In MTV Video Music Awards, Poses In New Backstage Shots (Special Look)

Chappell Roan, Tate McRae Connect At MTV Video Music Awards (Arena Look)