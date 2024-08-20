Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” Could Challenge For Top 10 Position On Pop Radio Chart

Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” has a chance to reach the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

After the first two days of the August 18-24 tracking period, “Make You Mine” sits at #10 on the format’s building/real-time chart. Reflecting positive momentum, its spin count of 2,355 tops the same-time-last-week mark by 8%.

Of course, its pathway to the Top 10 is by no means guaranteed. For starters, early-week airplay (particularly Sunday airplay) can be very erratic, so it remains to be seen if “Make You Mine” can maintain that sizable rate of gain.

The song, moreover, only holds a very narrow lead over Eminem’s building #10 “Houdini.” That song received 2,337 spins during the first two days of the tracking period. And while its week-over-week gain is currently a lesser 3%, the fact that it is still gaining means it could easily pull ahead as the week unfolds.

Should “Make You Mine” hold onto its Top 10 position through the close of tracking, it would be Beer’s first such hit at the pop format.