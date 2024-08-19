Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Erupts As Most Added Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Die With A Smile,” the A-list collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, is receiving an unsurprisingly warm welcome at radio.

The song officially topped the Mediabase hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary add boards Monday; it will presumably top the pop board on Tuesday.

“Die With A Smile” received a whopping 69 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC adds this week, while garnering 7 at the AC format.

— Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” (15 adds, #2t), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” (15 adds, #2t), Bon Jovi’s “Living Proof” (13 adds, #4), and Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” (12 adds, #5) also land in the Top 5 on the Hot AC add board.

— Hozier’s “Too Sweet” (4 adds, #2), Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” (3 adds, #3t), Miist’s “It’s Too Late To Love You” (3 adds, #3t), and New Kids On The Block’s “Kids” (3 adds, #3t) were the other leading AC options.