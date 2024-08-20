Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Mirroring its achievement at the hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary formats, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The A-list collaboration landed at 107 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, convincingly earning first place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” a new playlist option for 37 stations, takes second on the add board.

Jimin’s “Who” follows in third with 32 pickups, while an add count of 19 positions Charli XCX’s “360” in fourth. The recipient of 18 new adds, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” follows as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” (14 adds, 6th-most), Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” (13 adds, 7th-most), Falling In Reverse & Jelly Roll’s “All My Life” (11 adds, 8th-most), Kesha’s “Joyride” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Teddy Swims’ “The Door” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).