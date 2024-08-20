in Music News

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Die With A Smile” tops another Mediabase add board.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile cover

Mirroring its achievement at the hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary formats, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The A-list collaboration landed at 107 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, convincingly earning first place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” a new playlist option for 37 stations, takes second on the add board.

Jimin’s “Who” follows in third with 32 pickups, while an add count of 19 positions Charli XCX’s “360” in fourth. The recipient of 18 new adds, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” follows as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” (14 adds, 6th-most), Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” (13 adds, 7th-most), Falling In Reverse & Jelly Roll’s “All My Life” (11 adds, 8th-most), Kesha’s “Joyride” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Teddy Swims’ “The Door” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).

Bruno MarsChappell roancharli xcxdie with a smilefalling in reversejelly rolljiminkendrick lamarkeshaLady Gagameghan trainorshawn mendesteddy swimsthe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” Could Challenge For Top 10 Position On Pop Radio Chart