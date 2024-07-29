in Music News

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry Songs Officially Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” “Not Like Us,” and “WOMAN’S WORLD” reach the Top 20.

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart lyric video screenshot | UMG

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” and Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 3,729 times during the July 21-27 tracking period, “Broken Heart” jumps twelve places to #18 on the chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,831, which ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

Up three places, “Not Like Us” earns #19 with 3,647 spins during the tracking period (+749).

“WOMAN’S WORLD,” which received 3,518 spins (+570), ticks up one spot to #20.

