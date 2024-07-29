LISA’s “ROCKSTAR,” Charli XCX’s “360” Reach Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes two debuts this week, as LISA’s “ROCKSTAR” and Charli XCX’s “360” earn Top 40 positions.
Below last week’s chart at #42, “ROCKSTAR” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. The LISA solo single received 848 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 62.
Up five places, “360” enters the Top 40 at #40. The Charli XCX song posted a tracking period play count of 815 (+373).
— This week’s Top 40 also features a re-entry, as Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” ascends four places to a new high of #37.
