LISA’s “ROCKSTAR,” Charli XCX’s “360” Reach Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

The two songs debut on this week’s listing.

LISA in ROCKSTAR | RCA

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes two debuts this week, as LISA’s “ROCKSTAR” and Charli XCX’s “360” earn Top 40 positions.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “ROCKSTAR” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. The LISA solo single received 848 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 62.

Up five places, “360” enters the Top 40 at #40. The Charli XCX song posted a tracking period play count of 815 (+373).

— This week’s Top 40 also features a re-entry, as Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” ascends four places to a new high of #37.

