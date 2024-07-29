in Music News

Songs By Billie Eilish, Benson Boone, Ariana Grande Make Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” “Slow It Down,” and “the boy is mine” make the Top 15.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER | Billie by Finneas Screenshot | Interscope

As her “LUNCH” joins the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” comes close in its own right. The song officially joins the Top 15 this week, rising all the way to #11.

Benson Boone’s “Slow It Down” and Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” also go Top 15.

Played 6,952 times during the July 21-27 tracking period (+941), “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” jumps five spots to #11.

Up three places, “Slow It Down” earns #14 with 5,830 spins (+145).

The recipient of 5,215 spins (+303), “the boy is mine” ascends three places to #15.

