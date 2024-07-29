Songs By Billie Eilish, Benson Boone, Ariana Grande Make Top 15 On Pop Radio Chart

As her “LUNCH” joins the Top 10 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” comes close in its own right. The song officially joins the Top 15 this week, rising all the way to #11.

Benson Boone’s “Slow It Down” and Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” also go Top 15.

Played 6,952 times during the July 21-27 tracking period (+941), “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” jumps five spots to #11.

Up three places, “Slow It Down” earns #14 with 5,830 spins (+145).

The recipient of 5,215 spins (+303), “the boy is mine” ascends three places to #15.