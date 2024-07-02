in TV News

Rita Ora Scheduled For Interview On July 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Rita will return to “The Tonight Show” next week.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1790 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Rita Ora during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Multi-time guest Rita Ora has booked her next trip to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the singer and entertainment star will appear on the July 9 edition of the late-night talk show.

Rita is presently listed as the night’s second guest, with Ray Romano booked in the lead position. Hannah Berner will close the show with stand-up comedy.

In re-runs this week, “The Tonight Show” returns on July 8 with an episode featuring Scarlett Johansson, Joey King, and Sublime.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

