Rita Ora Scheduled For Interview On July 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1790 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Rita Ora during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Multi-time guest Rita Ora has booked her next trip to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the singer and entertainment star will appear on the July 9 edition of the late-night talk show.
Rita is presently listed as the night’s second guest, with Ray Romano booked in the lead position. Hannah Berner will close the show with stand-up comedy.
