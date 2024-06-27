in Music News

“I Had Some Help” Pacing To Join “Fortnight” In Pop Radio’s Top 5, Giving Post Malone 2 Songs In Region

There will be two Post Malone collaborations in this week’s Top 5.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone in I Had Some Help | Video screenshot | Republic

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” entered the Top 5 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week, Post Malone’s own “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” will join the same section of the chart.

After the first four days of the June 23-29 tracking period, “I Had Some Help” is actually tracking at #4 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart. With “Fortnight” holding at #5, Post will occupy 40% of this week’s Top 5.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” are shaping up to be the other Top 5 entries on the official chart, which goes to print this Sunday.

