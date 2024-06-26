in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Approaching #1 At Pop Radio, May Get There This Week

The song is expected to reach #1 soon, becoming Carpenter’s second chart-topper.

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso video screenshot | Island

Three months ago, Sabrina Carpenter scored her first career #1 at pop radio in “Feather.” She is already on track to earn her second.

Her “Espresso” is approaching the top of the Mediabase pop airplay chart, and it could get there as soon as this week.

“Espresso” received 6,991 spins during the first three days of the June 23-29 tracking period. Although that trails the 7,094 received by Hozier’s reigning champion “Too Sweet,” the Carpenter song holds the momentum advantage.

Whereas “Espresso” is up nearly 4% from the same-time-last-week mark, “Too Sweet” is down by 0.5%. If both songs remain on those trajectories, “Espresso” will pull narrowly ahead.

And even if it just misses the top spot this week, it would be in prime position to claim #1 next week.

The official Mediabase pop chart publishes on Sundays. Contrary to inaccurate reporting online, nothing outside of that final chart actually counts.

espressosabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Eminem, Chappell Roan Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, Muni Long, Camila Cabello, Twenty One Pilots Top 25

Bronte Sheppeard Rocks Jaded Swim Bikini, Looks Stunning In New Instagram Post