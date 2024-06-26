Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Approaching #1 At Pop Radio, May Get There This Week

Three months ago, Sabrina Carpenter scored her first career #1 at pop radio in “Feather.” She is already on track to earn her second.

Her “Espresso” is approaching the top of the Mediabase pop airplay chart, and it could get there as soon as this week.

“Espresso” received 6,991 spins during the first three days of the June 23-29 tracking period. Although that trails the 7,094 received by Hozier’s reigning champion “Too Sweet,” the Carpenter song holds the momentum advantage.

Whereas “Espresso” is up nearly 4% from the same-time-last-week mark, “Too Sweet” is down by 0.5%. If both songs remain on those trajectories, “Espresso” will pull narrowly ahead.

And even if it just misses the top spot this week, it would be in prime position to claim #1 next week.

The official Mediabase pop chart publishes on Sundays. Contrary to inaccurate reporting online, nothing outside of that final chart actually counts.