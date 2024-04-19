in Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift Scores Major Opening Day Radio Airplay For “Tortured Poets Department”

The album’s tracks, including new single “Fortnight,” are receiving ample exposure.

Taylor Swift - The Manuscript press photo by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

As it dominates on the sales and streaming fronts, Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” is also receiving considerable airplay at mainstream radio.

Numerous stations, including major iHeartMedia channels like Z100 New York and 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles, played the album in full at midnight in their respective time zones. They have since played new songs from the album every hour.

Dozens of other stations are offering similarly massive support. And while official single “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” appears to be commanding the greatest share of attention, many of the new tracks are firmly on the mainstream radio radar Friday.

“The Tortured Poets Department” is a lock to land #1 on the Billboard 200, while its tracks should fare well on the Billboard Hot 100. Specific album projections should arrive soon.

