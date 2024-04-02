in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

FLETCHER Makes Top 25 On Billboard Artist 100 Chart Amid Release Of “In Search Of The Antidote”

The album debuted inside the Top 40 of this week’s Billboard 200.

FLETCHER by Sebastian Faena, press photo courtesy of Capitol Records

Thanks to a solid opening week performance for new album “In Search Of The Antidote,” FLETCHER returns to the Billboard Artist 100 at a new peak.

The artist secures #25 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top artists in America based on song and album consumption.

FLETCHER’s second full-length album, “Antidote” arrives at #36 on the all-encompassing Billboard 200. It fared especially well from a pure sales perspective, earning #3 on this week’s Billboard Top Album Sales listing. That #3 position represents a new peak for FLETCHER, surpassing the #4 bow achieved by her debut full-length album “Girl Of My Dreams.”

Along with the recent Top 40 hit “Lead Me On,” the new album includes the release-week focus track “Pretending.”

fletcherin search of the antidote

