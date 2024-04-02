FLETCHER Makes Top 25 On Billboard Artist 100 Chart Amid Release Of “In Search Of The Antidote”

Thanks to a solid opening week performance for new album “In Search Of The Antidote,” FLETCHER returns to the Billboard Artist 100 at a new peak.

The artist secures #25 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top artists in America based on song and album consumption.

FLETCHER’s second full-length album, “Antidote” arrives at #36 on the all-encompassing Billboard 200. It fared especially well from a pure sales perspective, earning #3 on this week’s Billboard Top Album Sales listing. That #3 position represents a new peak for FLETCHER, surpassing the #4 bow achieved by her debut full-length album “Girl Of My Dreams.”

Along with the recent Top 40 hit “Lead Me On,” the new album includes the release-week focus track “Pretending.”