Tate McRae Rocks Killer Dress, Delivers Breathtaking Look On iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

The pop star looked spectacular at Monday’s awards ceremony.

HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 1: Tate McRae attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2024 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)

Prior to taking the stage for one of her signature, high-energy performances, Tate McRae made waves on the red carpet at Monday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The artist, who solidified her standing as one of pop music’s biggest stars on the strength of juggernaut hit “greedy” and strong follow-up “exes,” also left no doubt about her looks and style. McRae was utterly breathtaking in her gold dress, delivering the kind of red carpet slay for which she is increasingly becoming known.

Celebrating success at radio and in the overall radio sphere, the 2024 iHeart ceremony emanated from the Dolby Theater. FOX shared red carpet photos in conjunction with its broadcast of the event.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

