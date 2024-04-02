Tate McRae Rocks Killer Dress, Delivers Breathtaking Look On iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Prior to taking the stage for one of her signature, high-energy performances, Tate McRae made waves on the red carpet at Monday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The artist, who solidified her standing as one of pop music’s biggest stars on the strength of juggernaut hit “greedy” and strong follow-up “exes,” also left no doubt about her looks and style. McRae was utterly breathtaking in her gold dress, delivering the kind of red carpet slay for which she is increasingly becoming known.

Celebrating success at radio and in the overall radio sphere, the 2024 iHeart ceremony emanated from the Dolby Theater. FOX shared red carpet photos in conjunction with its broadcast of the event.