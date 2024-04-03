Gillian Anderson, Sonequa Martin-Green, Remi Wolf Appear On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a compelling lineup, with two popular actresses and a buzzy musical artist dropping by the New York-based studio.

Gillian Anderson and Sonequa Martin-Green appear as the interview guests, chatting with host Stephen Colbert in noteworthy discussions.

Later, Remi Wolf takes the stage to deliver the show’s musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the broadcast will air on CBS at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the airing, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.