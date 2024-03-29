Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Eager anticipation turned into enthusiastic consumption, as Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” quickly reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.
The new album reached the top spot shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 2AM ET Friday morning.
Aaron Lewis’ “The Hill,” which held #1 prior to the ascent of “Cowboy Carter,” now sits at #2 on the chart.
j-hope’s “HOPE ON THE STREET, Volume 1” follows at #3, ahead of Sum 41’s “Heaven :x: Hell” at #4. Dylan Scott’s “Livin’ My Best Life (Still)” occupies the #5 position.
