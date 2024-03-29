in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Cowboy Carter” unsurprisingly reaches #1 on iTunes.

Cowboy Carter cover | Parkwood/Columbia

Eager anticipation turned into enthusiastic consumption, as Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” quickly reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

The new album reached the top spot shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 2AM ET Friday morning.

Aaron Lewis’ “The Hill,” which held #1 prior to the ascent of “Cowboy Carter,” now sits at #2 on the chart.

j-hope’s “HOPE ON THE STREET, Volume 1” follows at #3, ahead of Sum 41’s “Heaven :x: Hell” at #4. Dylan Scott’s “Livin’ My Best Life (Still)” occupies the #5 position.

aaron lewisbeyoncecowboy carterdylan scottj-hopesum 41

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)