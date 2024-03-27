Jerry Seinfeld, Logan Lerman Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1949 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and host Jimmy Fallon during “Random Question But…” on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In addition to a performance from Lizzy McAlpine, Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from Jerry Seinfeld.
The comedy icon appears for a sketch entitled “Random Question But…,” as well as an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.
Later, Jimmy welcomes Logan Lerman for an interview.
Filmed earlier in the day, Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, the network shared photos of the Jerry Seinfeld and Logan Lerman appearances.
