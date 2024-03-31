310babii’s “Soak City” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

After reaching #1 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, 310babii’s “Soak City (Do it)” retains the crown on this week’s listing.
The single received ~5,635 spins during the March 24-30 tracking period. Though down 108 plays from last week’s mark, the count keeps “Soak City” at #1.
Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” holds at #2, while Muni Long’s “Made For Me” soars five places to #3. Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” ascends two levels to #4 on the new chart, and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” spends another week as the rhythmic format’s #5 song.
