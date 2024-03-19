in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Kacey Musgraves’ “Deeper Well” Projected For 58K US Sales, 88.5K Total US Units

“Deeper Well” will be the week’s top-performing new release.

Kacey Musgraves by Kelly Christine Sutton, press photo courtesy of MCA Nashville

As the March 15-21 album tracking period draws to a close, Kacey Musgraves’ “Deeper Well” is on pace to rank as the week’s top newcomer in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on track to sell 58K pure US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 88.5K in total first-week US units.

Should current projections hold, “Deeper Well” would earn #1 on Billboard Top Album Sales (pure sales chart), while landing behind Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” for #2 on the Billboard 200 (total consumption). The Ariana album is expected to generate another 98K in consumption units during its second week.

