in Music News

Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The Meghan Trainor single tops this week’s add board.

Meghan Trainor by Lauren Dunn | Press photo courtesy of 2b Entertainment

Meghan Trainor’s new “Been Like This (featuring T-Pain)” is quickly amassing support at hot adult contemporary radio, where it earns this week’s most added honor.

The new single won support from 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 20 stations, Bon Jovi’s “Legendary” ranks as second-most added. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” follows in third on the Mediabase Hot AC add board; it won support from 16 stations.

Credited with 12 adds, Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” secures fourth place. Selena Gomez’s “Love On,” a new option for 11 stations, earns fifth-most added on this week’s board.

ariana grandebeen like thisbon jovimeghan trainorsabrina carpenterSelena Gomezt-pain

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Shakira Confirmed For Interview, Performance On March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”