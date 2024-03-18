Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Meghan Trainor’s new “Been Like This (featuring T-Pain)” is quickly amassing support at hot adult contemporary radio, where it earns this week’s most added honor.

The new single won support from 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 20 stations, Bon Jovi’s “Legendary” ranks as second-most added. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” follows in third on the Mediabase Hot AC add board; it won support from 16 stations.

Credited with 12 adds, Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” secures fourth place. Selena Gomez’s “Love On,” a new option for 11 stations, earns fifth-most added on this week’s board.