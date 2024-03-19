in Music News

Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The new collaboration wins more mainstream radio support.

Meghan Trainor by Lauren Dunn | Press photo courtesy of 2b Entertainment

Along with topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board, Meghan Trainor & T-Pain’s “Been Like This” earns the most added distinction at pop radio.

The collaboration won support from 66 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s impact.

A new playlist option for 45 stations, Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” places as second-most added.

SZA’s “Saturn” earns third on the Mediabase pop add board with 29 pickups, while an add count of 28 slots Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” in fourth. DJO’s “End Of Beginning” takes fifth with 24 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jagwar Twin’s “Bad Feeling” (17 adds, 6th-most), Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” (15 adds, 7th-most), Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” (13 adds, 8th-most), Knox’s “Not The 1975” (11 adds, 9th-most), The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

