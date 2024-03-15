Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” Tops Projections, Earns #1 With 78K US Sales, 225K Total US Units

The mid-week projections were accurate in suggesting that Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” would win this week’s US album sales and consumption races. They proved too conservative, however, with regard to the album’s actual performance.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album ended up selling 78K US copies during the March 8-14 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “Eternal Sunshine” generated 225K in total first-week US units.

At mid-week, Hits was projecting a bow of 68K sales and 196K total units.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from the Hits data, but the publication will surely crown “Eternal Sunshine” as the #1 album on Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200. This will mark Grande’s sixth release to reach #1 on each of the charts.