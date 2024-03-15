Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona Spotted On Red Carpet At “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” Premiere

New York, NY - 3/14/24 - Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona attend the New York World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater |
-PHOTO by: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony Pictures
Pro wrestling had representation at the New York premiere of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”
Taking place at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater, the eagerly anticipated premiere counted Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona among its attendees. Green is currently part of the WWE roster; Cardona, her husband, enjoyed breakout success in WWE and now wrestles independently.
A direct sequel to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the new film opens on March 22. In support of the film, Sony/Columbia shared a publicity photo of Chelsea and Matt on the premiere event’s red (well, black) carpet.
