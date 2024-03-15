Kacey Musgraves Chats, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1940 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Kacey Musgraves during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 14, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Just as her new album “Deeper Well” was launching on digital platforms, Kacey Musgraves made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The Grammy winner first appeared for an interview on Thursday’s broadcast, chatting about the new album as well as a noteworthy visit to Iceland. Later, she took the stage to perform “The Architect.”
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” also featured a chat with Deion Sanders.
The episode aired at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time in the west. Videos and photos of Musgraves’ appearance follow.
deeper welljimmy fallonkacey musgravesnbcthe architectthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…