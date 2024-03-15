Kacey Musgraves Chats, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

Just as her new album “Deeper Well” was launching on digital platforms, Kacey Musgraves made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Grammy winner first appeared for an interview on Thursday’s broadcast, chatting about the new album as well as a noteworthy visit to Iceland. Later, she took the stage to perform “The Architect.”

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” also featured a chat with Deion Sanders.

The episode aired at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time in the west. Videos and photos of Musgraves’ appearance follow.