Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” Projected For #1 With 68K US Sales, 196K Total US Units

The album will be Ariana’s sixth US chart-topper.

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine era press photo by Katia Temkin, courtesy of Republic Records

Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” will unsurprisingly win this week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on pace to close the March 8-14 tracking period with 68K pure US sales. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 196K in total first-week US consumption.

The former will yield a #1 bow on Billboard Top Album Sales, while the latter will be enough for a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200. “Eternal Sunshine” will be her sixth album to top each of the charts.

The album campaign kicked off with the chart-topping single “yes, and?” The current radio representative is “we can’t be friends,” which itself is vying for a strong Hot 100 debut.

