Kristen Stewart Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The “Love Lies Bleeding” star joins Monday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s March 11, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a visit from Kristen Stewart.

The actress appears as the lead interview guest, chatting with Stephen in support of her new film “Love Lies Bleeding.” The A24 film launched a limited basis this past Friday.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Tom Hollander.

The episode will take the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. To support the broadcast, the network shared a collection of “first-look” photos from Stewart’s appearance.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s March 11, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

