Kristen Stewart Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Kristen Stewart during Monday’s March 11, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a visit from Kristen Stewart.
The actress appears as the lead interview guest, chatting with Stephen in support of her new film “Love Lies Bleeding.” The A24 film launched a limited basis this past Friday.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Tom Hollander.
The episode will take the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. To support the broadcast, the network shared a collection of “first-look” photos from Stewart’s appearance.
