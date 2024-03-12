in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Matching its achievement at the hot adult contemporary format, Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The new “Eternal Sunshine” single won support from 107 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with its official impact.

Picked up by 39 stations, SZA’s “Saturn” ranks as second-most added. DJO’s “End Of Beginning” follows in third on the Mediabase add board with 32 pop pickups, while an add count of 27 positions Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” in fourth.

The recipient of 22 new adds, Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” (21 adds, 6th-most), Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” (20 adds, 7th-most), UMI & V’s “wherever u r” (15 adds, 8th-most), Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Selena Gomez’s “Love On” (11 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

