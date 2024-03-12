Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Matching its achievement at the hot adult contemporary format, Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” ranks as pop radio’s most added song.

The new “Eternal Sunshine” single won support from 107 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with its official impact.

Picked up by 39 stations, SZA’s “Saturn” ranks as second-most added. DJO’s “End Of Beginning” follows in third on the Mediabase add board with 32 pop pickups, while an add count of 27 positions Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” in fourth.

The recipient of 22 new adds, Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” (21 adds, 6th-most), Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” (20 adds, 7th-most), UMI & V’s “wherever u r” (15 adds, 8th-most), Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Selena Gomez’s “Love On” (11 adds, 10th-most).