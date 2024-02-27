in Album Sales, Music News

TWICE’s “With YOU-th” Projected For #1 With Nearly 100K US Sales, Units

“With YOU-th” will be the first TWICE release to hit #1 in the United States.

TWICE, photo courtesy of Republic Records and JYP

The global sensation that is TWICE has achieved many chart feats over the years, but the group has yet to earn #1 on the Billboard 200. That will change this week, as the group’s “With YOU-th” heads for a convincing first-place finish in the US album race.

According to Hits Daily Double, “With YOU-th” is on pace to sell 91K pure US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 96K in total first-week US consumption.

The sales figure will secure the group a fourth #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, while the unit sum will be enough for an inaugural #1 on the overall Billboard 200.

