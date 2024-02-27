TWICE’s “With YOU-th” Projected For #1 With Nearly 100K US Sales, Units

The global sensation that is TWICE has achieved many chart feats over the years, but the group has yet to earn #1 on the Billboard 200. That will change this week, as the group’s “With YOU-th” heads for a convincing first-place finish in the US album race.

According to Hits Daily Double, “With YOU-th” is on pace to sell 91K pure US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 96K in total first-week US consumption.

The sales figure will secure the group a fourth #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, while the unit sum will be enough for an inaugural #1 on the overall Billboard 200.