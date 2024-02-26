Kings Of Leon Perform, Play Search Party On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1927 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kings of Leon perform on Monday, February 26, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Even though originally advertised guest Zendaya was unable to appear, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” still features a stacked lineup.
The episode notably features a performance by Kings of Leon, who recently announced a new album and tour as part of a move to Capitol Records.
The KoL members also join Chance The Rapper, Black Thought, Questlove, and interview guests Austin Butler and Mark Ronson for a star-studded game of “Search Party.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
