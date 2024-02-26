Kings Of Leon Perform, Play Search Party On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Even though originally advertised guest Zendaya was unable to appear, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” still features a stacked lineup.

The episode notably features a performance by Kings of Leon, who recently announced a new album and tour as part of a move to Capitol Records.

The KoL members also join Chance The Rapper, Black Thought, Questlove, and interview guests Austin Butler and Mark Ronson for a star-studded game of “Search Party.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: