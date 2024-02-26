in TV News

Kings Of Leon Perform, Play Search Party On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

They perform on a stacked edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1927 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kings of Leon perform on Monday, February 26, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Even though originally advertised guest Zendaya was unable to appear, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” still features a stacked lineup.

The episode notably features a performance by Kings of Leon, who recently announced a new album and tour as part of a move to Capitol Records.

The KoL members also join Chance The Rapper, Black Thought, Questlove, and interview guests Austin Butler and Mark Ronson for a star-studded game of “Search Party.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: Musical guest Kings of Leon perform on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: Musical guest Kings of Leon perform on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: Musical guest Kings of Leon perform on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: (l-r) Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter, musical guest Kings of Leon, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, actor Austin Butler, record producer Mark Ronson, Chance the Rapper, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson during Search Party on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: (l-r) Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter, musical guest Kings of Leon, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, actor Austin Butler, record producer Mark Ronson, Chance The Rapper, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson during Search Party on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Austin Butler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Austin Butler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1927 — Pictured: (l-r) Record producer Mark Ronson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 26, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Austin butlerchance the rapperjimmy fallonkings of leonmark ronsonnbcthe rootsthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song