Selena Gomez’s “Love On” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Selena Gomez single tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Selena Gomez’s “Love On” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at pop radio, earning the format’s most added honor this week.

“Love On” received support from 129 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Picked up by 40 stations, Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Usher’s “Kissing Strangers” lands in third with 39 pickups, while an add count of 25 slots Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” in fourth.

The recipient of 23 playlist pickups, Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll’s “Wild Ones” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” (21 adds, 6th-most), The Beaches’ “Blame Brett” (20 adds, 7th-most), Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), SZA’s “Saturn” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), ATARASHII GAKKO!’s “HELLO” (11 adds, 10th-most, tie), and The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” (11 adds, 10th-most, tie).

