The Last Dinner Party Debuts In Top 10 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Amid “Prelude To Ecstasy” Release

Thanks to the release of eagerly anticipated debut album “Prelude To Ecstasy,” buzzy band The Last Dinner Party arrives on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

The band starts at #6 on the chart, which ranks growing/developing acts based on sales and streaming activity.

The aforementioned album, which debuted at #1 in the group’s UK home, found a solid opening week audience in the United States. “Prelude” starts at #31 on the Top Album Sales chart, which ranks albums from all genres based on pure album sales.

“Prelude To Ecstasy” includes the radio single “Nothing Matters,” which recently hit the Top 10 on the alternative chart.