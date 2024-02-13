in Culture News, Movie News

Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson Look Breathtaking At “Madame Web” LA Premiere (Special Look)

They continued their red carpet slay streaks at Monday’s event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Sydney Sweeney at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Whether stealing scenes on screen or shining on red carpets, Sydney Sweeney has become an undeniable entertainment industry force. She continued that dominance with another outstanding look at the Los Angeles premiere of “Madame Web.”

Granted, she was not the only cast member to look amazing at the event. Co-star Dakota Johnson undoubtedly brought her A game, continuing a trend of killer looks she’s displayed throughout the “Madame Web” promotional cycle.

Held Monday, the premiere event precedes the film’s Valentine’s Day opening. Other cast members in attendance included Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced.

Photos of Sweeney and Johnson follow, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Dakota Johnson (L) and Sydney Sweeney at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Sydney Sweeney at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Dakota Johnson at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Sydney Sweeney at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Sydney Sweeney at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Sydney Sweeney at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Dakota Johnson at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Dakota Johnson at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

