Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson Look Breathtaking At “Madame Web” LA Premiere (Special Look)

Whether stealing scenes on screen or shining on red carpets, Sydney Sweeney has become an undeniable entertainment industry force. She continued that dominance with another outstanding look at the Los Angeles premiere of “Madame Web.”

Granted, she was not the only cast member to look amazing at the event. Co-star Dakota Johnson undoubtedly brought her A game, continuing a trend of killer looks she’s displayed throughout the “Madame Web” promotional cycle.

Held Monday, the premiere event precedes the film’s Valentine’s Day opening. Other cast members in attendance included Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced.

Photos of Sweeney and Johnson follow, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity.