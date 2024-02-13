Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced Look Great On Red Carpet For “Madame Web” Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Celeste O'Connor (L) and Isabela Merced at the Red-Carpet World Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ MADAME WEB at the Regency Village Westwood Theater on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
Ahead of Wednesday’s opening, Columbia Pictures held a Los Angeles premiere for new film “Madame Web.”
The premiere attracted all the key principals, including Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced.
Respectively wearing red and black dresses, both stars looked great on the black carpet at the Regency Village Westwood Theater.
Other stars in attendance included Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts.
In support of the film and event, Sony’s publicity team shared photos of Celeste and Isabela on the arrival circuit.
Comments
Loading…