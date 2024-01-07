Dua Lipa Walks Red Carpet Prior To 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

Dua Lipa is attending Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony as both a presenter and a nominee for her “Barbie” soundtrack single “Dance The Night.”
Ahead of the big night, the global superstar walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton. Dua Lipa looked characteristically gorgeous at the event, which formally commences at 8PM ET.
Prior to the show, CBS shared a photo from Dua Lipa’s time on the red carpet. CBS will be handling the official broadcast of this year’s show, which features Jo Key as its host.
The Dua Lipa red carpet photo follows.
Comments
Loading…