Dua Lipa Walks Red Carpet Prior To 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

Dua Lipa will be a presenter at Sunday’s show.

Dua Lipa arrives on the red carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dua Lipa is attending Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony as both a presenter and a nominee for her “Barbie” soundtrack single “Dance The Night.”

Ahead of the big night, the global superstar walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton. Dua Lipa looked characteristically gorgeous at the event, which formally commences at 8PM ET.

Prior to the show, CBS shared a photo from Dua Lipa’s time on the red carpet. CBS will be handling the official broadcast of this year’s show, which features Jo Key as its host.

The Dua Lipa red carpet photo follows.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

