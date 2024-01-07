Pom Klementieff Arrives At 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Walks Red Carpet

Pom Klementieff arrives on the red carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
As the 8PM ET start time of Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony draws near, stars are beginning to walk the official red carpet.
That list of attendees includes Pom Klementieff, who was just spotted on the arrival circuit at the Beverly Hilton.
Jo Koy hosts Sunday’s show, which returns to a Sunday night broadcast — albeit on CBS rather than its longtime NBC home. The show will also be streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Ahead of the broadcast’s start time, CBS shared a photo from Pom’s red carpet showcase. That photo follows.
