Pom Klementieff Arrives At 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Walks Red Carpet

As the 8PM ET start time of Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony draws near, stars are beginning to walk the official red carpet.

That list of attendees includes Pom Klementieff, who was just spotted on the arrival circuit at the Beverly Hilton.

Jo Koy hosts Sunday’s show, which returns to a Sunday night broadcast — albeit on CBS rather than its longtime NBC home. The show will also be streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Ahead of the broadcast’s start time, CBS shared a photo from Pom’s red carpet showcase. That photo follows.