Troye Sivan’s “Rush” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Rush” rises to the top of the dance radio chart.

Troye Sivan - Rush video screenshot | EMI

Troye Sivan’s “Rush” complete its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio airplay chart.

Played 559 times during the October 8-14 tracking period, “Rush” rises two places to #1 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 119.

Meduza’s “Phone (featuring Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold)” holds in the runner-up spot, while Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s “Desire” ascends two places to #3.

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” jumps six places to #4, and Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love” drops one spot to #5 despite a gain in airplay.

