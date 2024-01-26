in Featured

Justin Timberlake Chats, Plays Class Instruments; Flo Milli Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Justin Timberlake also takes part in a “Classroom Instruments” segment.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1910 -- Pictured: Musical guest Flo Milli performs on Thursday, January 25, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In conjunction with his new single release and upcoming “Saturday Night Live” musical stint, Justin Timberlake appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Timberlake appears as the Thursday night episode’s lead interview guest, while also taking part in a “Classroom Instruments” segment with Fallon and The Roots.

In addition to the Timberlake appearance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a visit from Molly Ringwald. Later, Flo Milli takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake with The Roots during “Classroom Instruments” on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Molly Ringwald during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo Milli performs on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo Milli performs on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo Milli performs on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1910 — Pictured: Musical guest Flo Milli performs on Thursday, January 25, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

flo millijimmy fallonjustin timberlakeMolly ringwaldnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Knox Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Larry David, Cole Sprouse Scheduled For February 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”