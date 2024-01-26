Justin Timberlake Chats, Plays Class Instruments; Flo Milli Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1910 -- Pictured: Musical guest Flo Milli performs on Thursday, January 25, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In conjunction with his new single release and upcoming “Saturday Night Live” musical stint, Justin Timberlake appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Timberlake appears as the Thursday night episode’s lead interview guest, while also taking part in a “Classroom Instruments” segment with Fallon and The Roots.
In addition to the Timberlake appearance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a visit from Molly Ringwald. Later, Flo Milli takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
flo millijimmy fallonjustin timberlakeMolly ringwaldnbcthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
