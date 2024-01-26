Justin Timberlake Chats, Plays Class Instruments; Flo Milli Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

In conjunction with his new single release and upcoming “Saturday Night Live” musical stint, Justin Timberlake appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Timberlake appears as the Thursday night episode’s lead interview guest, while also taking part in a “Classroom Instruments” segment with Fallon and The Roots.

In addition to the Timberlake appearance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a visit from Molly Ringwald. Later, Flo Milli takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: